NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. NortonLifeLock updated its Q4 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.15-0.20 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.15-0.20 EPS.
Shares of NLOK traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. 24,742,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,190,317. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.27.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.
About NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.
Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.