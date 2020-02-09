NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. NortonLifeLock updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.15-0.20 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.15-0.20 EPS.

Shares of NLOK traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. 24,742,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,190,317. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

NLOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

