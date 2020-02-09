Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.45.

NOC stock opened at $361.42 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.29 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

