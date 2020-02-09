Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norbord (NYSE:OSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norbord Inc. is a producer of wood-based panels. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Canada. Norbord Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Norbord in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Norbord from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norbord from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.17.

Norbord stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.65. The company had a trading volume of 448,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,327. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 1.92. Norbord has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $31.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.88 million. Norbord had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norbord will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Norbord by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,377,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Norbord by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 220,611 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Norbord by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norbord by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Norbord by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

