Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Norbord in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Norbord from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Norbord alerts:

Shares of Norbord stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $30.65. The company had a trading volume of 448,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,327. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.90. Norbord has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $31.89.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). Norbord had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Norbord’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norbord will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Norbord by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,457,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,912,000 after purchasing an additional 60,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Norbord by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,377,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,450 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Norbord by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 888,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Norbord by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 220,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Norbord by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 372,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 170,632 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.