Nomura Boosts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $86.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target upped by Nomura from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Aegis reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.33.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,869,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.28 and a 200-day moving average of $77.62. Match Group has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $95.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 276.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $4,333,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Match Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 684.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 51,437 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

