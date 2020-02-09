Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.22-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.26. Nokia Oyj also updated its FY20 guidance to EUR0.20-0.30 EPS.
A number of research firms recently commented on NOK. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank cut Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.50 to $4.20 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.67.
NYSE:NOK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. 102,633,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,131,076. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437,000.00 and a beta of 0.23.
About Nokia Oyj
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).
