Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.22-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.26. Nokia Oyj also updated its FY20 guidance to EUR0.20-0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOK. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank cut Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.50 to $4.20 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.67.

NYSE:NOK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. 102,633,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,131,076. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437,000.00 and a beta of 0.23.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. Equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

