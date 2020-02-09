Nick Scali Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.25 (ASX:NCK)

Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.
Shares of ASX NCK opened at A$8.30 ($5.89) on Friday. Nick Scali has a 12-month low of A$5.16 ($3.66) and a 12-month high of A$7.59 ($5.38). The stock has a market cap of $672.30 million and a PE ratio of 15.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$7.05 and a 200 day moving average of A$6.68.
About Nick Scali
