Nick Scali Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.25 (ASX:NCK)

Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of ASX NCK opened at A$8.30 ($5.89) on Friday. Nick Scali has a 12-month low of A$5.16 ($3.66) and a 12-month high of A$7.59 ($5.38). The stock has a market cap of $672.30 million and a PE ratio of 15.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$7.05 and a 200 day moving average of A$6.68.

About Nick Scali

Nick Scali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sourcing and retailing household furniture and related accessories in Australia and New Zealand. It offers lounges, dining tables and chairs, armchairs, buffets/cabinets, TV units, coffee tables, consoles, rugs, mirrors, and pendants and lamps.

