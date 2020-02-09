NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Trading 0.3% Higher

NEXON Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.95, 334 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55.

NEXON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEXOF)

NEXON Co, Ltd. develops and services PC online and mobile games. It also provides portal site planning services. The company offers approximately 100 online games in 190 countries. NEXON Co, Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.