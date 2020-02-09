New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $70,000 in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 1,207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,010,059 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $35,099,000 after acquiring an additional 932,817 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,721,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 762,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $26,497,000 after acquiring an additional 287,500 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,286,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,419,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. Yelp Inc has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The local business review company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Yelp had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $262.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $700,782.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YELP. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 price target on shares of Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.42.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

