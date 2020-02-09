New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys Shares of 1,000 Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 140,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 584.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SMMF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hawse III sold 2,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $78,822.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Oscar M. Bean sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $38,570.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 83,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $220,118 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SMMF opened at $25.55 on Friday. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.