New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires New Position in PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PQG. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in PQ Group during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in PQ Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PQ Group during the third quarter worth about $356,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PQ Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PQ Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PQG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CL King initiated coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of PQ Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of PQG opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78. PQ Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

