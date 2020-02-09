New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.12. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.05-2.15 EPS.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.48. The company had a trading volume of 677,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,178. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $615.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

