New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.05-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.12. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.05-2.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. The stock had a trading volume of 677,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,178. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $615.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NJR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

