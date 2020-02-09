Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Neuronetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neuronetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Stephen M. Campe bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,636.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian E. Farley bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $87,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,387.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 77,459 shares of company stock valued at $341,135 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 24.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 5,765.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 108,794 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after buying an additional 59,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

