Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.46.

NBIX stock opened at $103.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $71.85 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 7.08.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $292,441.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,704 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

