Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 66.89% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Net 1 UEPS Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of UEPS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. 748,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,740. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $4.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UEPS shares. ValuEngine cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

