Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Share Price

Media headlines about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have trended negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Canada earned a news impact score of -2.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Royal Bank of Canada’s analysis:

RY stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $80.65. 585,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,214. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $82.58. The stock has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average of $79.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 17.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on RY. Desjardins lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

