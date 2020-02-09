Needham & Company LLC Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $56.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.77.

NYSE:UBER opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $63.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Manik Gupta sold 1,657 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $44,805.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 453,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,261,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 1,412,310 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $37,525,076.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,132,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,259,764.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,330,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,801,356 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

