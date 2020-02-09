NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

In related news, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 19,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $560,440.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,413.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $136,551.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $136,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,769 shares of company stock worth $2,696,829. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 32.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 36.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.