Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MBIO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $157.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Mustang Bio by 57.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mustang Bio by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

