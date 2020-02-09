Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Reduces Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Comerica were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 440.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Comerica by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Comerica by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,207,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,703,000 after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMA opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.90. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.50 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.97.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

