Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Raises Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in CONMED were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNMD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in CONMED by 743.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

CNMD opened at $101.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.23. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $116.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 106.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $1,294,469.54. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.