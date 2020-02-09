Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Increases Stake in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 31.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 16.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UFPI. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of UFPI opened at $49.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.83. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is 17.17%.

In other Universal Forest Products news, Director William G. Currie sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $151,954.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $752,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $78,096.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,282.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,591 shares of company stock worth $531,251. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

