Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $976,000 Holdings in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in American States Water were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,640,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,376,000 after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,034 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,533,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $34,052.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,885.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 1,200 shares of company stock worth $104,184 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AWR opened at $90.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.13. American States Water Co has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.31 and its 200-day moving average is $87.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

