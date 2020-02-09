Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $955,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Stryker were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,381,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,333,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $279,951,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,272,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,027,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $222,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,698 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $214.81 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.65 and a 200-day moving average of $211.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.