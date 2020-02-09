Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $876,000 Holdings in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,520 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 704.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 32,305 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 712,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,894,000 after purchasing an additional 450,532 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. Independent Bank Corp has a one year low of $62.33 and a one year high of $87.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.67.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 29.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INDB shares. G.Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, December 9th. Gabelli started coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

In related news, Director William M. Parent sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $821,281.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,645.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Venables sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $102,216.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,233 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

