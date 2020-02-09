Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Boosts Holdings in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Anixter International were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 32.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXE opened at $98.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.91. Anixter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anixter International Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Anixter International news, insider Mccleary Alice 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Longbow Research lowered shares of Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Anixter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

