Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires 550 Shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJI. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJI opened at $31.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.21. South Jersey Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.69.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJI. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

