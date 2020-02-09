Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires 260 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,657,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,359,000 after buying an additional 701,583 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 853.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after buying an additional 336,245 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $10,869,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 24.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 842,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,572,000 after buying an additional 164,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $6,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOL opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. Toll Brothers Inc has a twelve month low of $34.34 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 8.17%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

TOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

