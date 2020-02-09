MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MTSC. ValuEngine raised MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on MTS Systems from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MTS Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of MTSC opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $842.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. MTS Systems has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.84 million. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MTS Systems will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MTS Systems news, insider David Hore acquired 10,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.84 per share, with a total value of $498,739.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chun Hung Yu bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 49,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,639. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in MTS Systems by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in MTS Systems by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in MTS Systems by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in MTS Systems by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MTS Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

