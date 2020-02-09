M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 129,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $169.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.11 and its 200 day moving average is $160.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $141.50 and a 52-week high of $176.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

