MPX International (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

MPX International Corp (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) shares rose 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.30, approximately 18,588 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 38,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

MPX International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MPXOF)

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, and cannabis oil concentrates and related products, as well as cannabis derivatives under the brand name of MPX.

