Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 125.05% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS.
Shares of MSI stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $179.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,357. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.28 and a 200-day moving average of $169.11. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $128.80 and a 12 month high of $185.90.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.
About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.
Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.