Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 125.05% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $179.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,357. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.28 and a 200-day moving average of $169.11. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $128.80 and a 12 month high of $185.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Gabelli raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

