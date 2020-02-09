Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,313.78.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,079.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,887.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,813.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,055.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,020.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

