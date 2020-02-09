Morgan Stanley Raises S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $340.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $323.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s current price.

SPGI has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.09.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $295.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $189.21 and a 52-week high of $300.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.89.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in S&P Global by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

