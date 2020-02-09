Morgan Stanley Increases Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target to $130.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research set a $102.00 price target on Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $94.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.71. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $55.97 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 1.43%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 30,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $3,108,900.00. Also, CFO John C. Rickel sold 15,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,514,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,134,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 196,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 101,568 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 118,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

