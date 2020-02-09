Morgan Stanley Downgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Equal Weight

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

NASDAQ OMAB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.58. The stock had a trading volume of 52,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 8,045.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 55,433 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 54,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,265 shares during the period. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

