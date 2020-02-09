Morgan Stanley Downgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Equal Weight

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.
NASDAQ OMAB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.58. The stock had a trading volume of 52,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.84.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.
