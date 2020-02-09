Monte Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 22,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 81,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 75.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.