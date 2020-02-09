Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,366,000 after acquiring an additional 168,988 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,078,000 after acquiring an additional 69,622 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,110.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,854,000 after acquiring an additional 210,539 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 143,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,341,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 46,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $180.21. The company had a trading volume of 527,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,338. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $190.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.04 and its 200 day moving average is $160.86. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 63.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.38.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 18,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $3,015,284.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,061,478.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.12, for a total value of $323,118.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,806,450.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,948 shares of company stock valued at $61,288,421 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

