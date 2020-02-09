Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Given New Price Target at Piper Sandler

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from to in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.79.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 1,772 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $29,220.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,076.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 1,235 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $37,148.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 242,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,095,381 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,357,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,408 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,229 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 192.3% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 657,936 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $11,838,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 709.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 403,661 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

