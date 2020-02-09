Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 13,680 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $67,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.61. 2,421,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,344. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.39 and a 200-day moving average of $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.