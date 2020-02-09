Mithril Price Up 30.6% This Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar. One Mithril token can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, LBank, Bithumb and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008848 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001465 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 737,717,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bithumb, Gate.io, Ethfinex, BitForex, DigiFinex, OKEx, FCoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.