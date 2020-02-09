MINSTER FINL CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:MTFC) Plans $1.00 Dividend

MINSTER FINL CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:MTFC) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Saturday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTFC opened at $57.25 on Friday. MINSTER FINL CO/SH SH has a twelve month low of $57.25 and a twelve month high of $57.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average is $57.29.
MINSTER FINL CO/SH SH Company Profile
