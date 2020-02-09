Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 52,952 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,233,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,952 shares during the period. Magna International makes up 2.1% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.41% of Magna International worth $67,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 1,364.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

Shares of MGA stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $50.84. The stock had a trading volume of 517,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,072. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $57.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.63.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

