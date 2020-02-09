Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 377,416 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,717,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 377,416 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.63% of Sabre worth $38,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sabre by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sabre by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Sabre by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 50,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 187,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,862.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $379,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,355.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,513 shares of company stock valued at $960,035 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,457. Sabre Corp has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

