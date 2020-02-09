Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 325,343 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,304,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 325,343 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for approximately 2.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.11% of Enbridge worth $91,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.18. 7,869,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,578. The company has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $42.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 108.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.