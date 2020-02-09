Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 237,008 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 311,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237,008 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in ABB were worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,752,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,843,000 after purchasing an additional 598,340 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,309,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 272,060 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ABB by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,097,000 after acquiring an additional 345,982 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in ABB by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 1,004,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,764,000 after acquiring an additional 146,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 861,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after acquiring an additional 19,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,908. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ABB. UBS Group raised ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, January 10th. DZ Bank cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on ABB in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

