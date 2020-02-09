Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 797,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 119,815 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.44% of Plains GP worth $15,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAGP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,245,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,578 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Plains GP by 5,977.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,579,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,531,000 after buying an additional 1,553,413 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,966,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,860,000 after buying an additional 799,859 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 428.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,196,000 after buying an additional 694,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 52.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,610,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,200,000 after buying an additional 553,971 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAGP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.58. 2,157,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAGP. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Everardo Goyanes bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,332.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

