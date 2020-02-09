Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $71.37 Million in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,220,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,369,000. Delta Air Lines comprises about 2.2% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,758.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $57.92. 3,834,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,018,776. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.65. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

