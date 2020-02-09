Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $73.00 target price on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.90.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.00. 1,195,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,375. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average is $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Edison International has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $78.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

